Pune: Beat marshal beaten, abducted

Pune: A beat marshal, Sachin Tanpure, who spotted three men drinking alcohol in a car without a number plate at Sinhagad Road, Pune, at 11 pm on Sunday was assaulted and abducted by the trio when he got into the car and asked them to drive to the nearest police station.

The trio confiscated his mobile and his walkie talkie. Then they took him along forcibly and went on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway as far as Bavdhan and let him go.

Police have arrested one of them, Jagannath Deenbandhu Roy, a resident Nandegaon, and have registered an offence against the other two, Sachin Balu Ranawde and Mayur Arun Mate, who are absconding.