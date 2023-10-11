Pune: BBA Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Ambegaon Pathar

Representational photo |

A 19-year-old student, currently pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree at a college in the city, was discovered deceased within his hostel room in the Ambegaon Pathar area on Tuesday night. The deceased student has been identified as Vinit Maru, hailing from Thane district.

While the preliminary investigation suggests suicide as the cause, the police found no suicide note and have initiated a probe to determine the underlying reason.

Around 9pm on Tuesday, his friends and security personnel discovered him unresponsive. They swiftly transported him to the hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Officials from the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station stated their intent to examine his phone communications and recent social media activities to establish the motive behind his suicide.

