 Pune: BBA Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Ambegaon Pathar
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: BBA Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Ambegaon Pathar

Pune: BBA Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Ambegaon Pathar

While the preliminary investigation suggests suicide as the cause, the police found no suicide note and have initiated a probe to determine the underlying reason

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

A 19-year-old student, currently pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree at a college in the city, was discovered deceased within his hostel room in the Ambegaon Pathar area on Tuesday night. The deceased student has been identified as Vinit Maru, hailing from Thane district.

While the preliminary investigation suggests suicide as the cause, the police found no suicide note and have initiated a probe to determine the underlying reason.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Appoints Coordination Officers For 23 Newly Merged Villages
article-image

Around 9pm on Tuesday, his friends and security personnel discovered him unresponsive. They swiftly transported him to the hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Officials from the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station stated their intent to examine his phone communications and recent social media activities to establish the motive behind his suicide.

Read Also
Pune: If Raj Thackeray Commands, I'll Contest Lok Sabha Election From Varanasi Too, Says Vasant More
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH VIDEO: Kabaddi Player Snehal Shinde's Father Gets Emotional While Receiving Her At Pune...

WATCH VIDEO: Kabaddi Player Snehal Shinde's Father Gets Emotional While Receiving Her At Pune...

Pune: MIT ADT University's 6th Convocation Set For Friday

Pune: MIT ADT University's 6th Convocation Set For Friday

Pune: BBA Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Ambegaon Pathar

Pune: BBA Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Ambegaon Pathar

PHOTOS: PCMC Glitters On Foundation Day; Employees Enjoy Fun Games

PHOTOS: PCMC Glitters On Foundation Day; Employees Enjoy Fun Games

Good News For Punekars! PMPML To Run Special Buses To MCA Stadium for World Cup Matches; Check...

Good News For Punekars! PMPML To Run Special Buses To MCA Stadium for World Cup Matches; Check...