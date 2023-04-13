 Pune-based Kolte-Patil sold flats worth ₹ 7.04 bln in March quarter
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune-based Kolte-Patil sold flats worth ₹ 7.04 bln in March quarter

Pune-based Kolte-Patil sold flats worth ₹ 7.04 bln in March quarter

The company launched around 3 mln sq ft of inventory across projects in Pune and Mumbai.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Pune-based Kolte-Patil sold flats worth ₹ 7.04 bln in March quarter | proptiger

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd sold flats worth 7.04 bln rupees in the March quarter, up 41% on year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Collections during the quarter were up 18% at 5.89 bln rupees. In terms of volume, the Pune-based real estate developer sold 0.97 mln sq ft in area, up 25% on year, in Jan-Mar.

The average price realisation was at 7,225 rupees per sq ft, up 13% on year and 14% sequentially. The company launched around 3 mln sq ft of inventory across projects in Pune and Mumbai. New launches contributed 51% to the pre-sales value for the quarter.

Read Also
Godrej Properties acquires land for a luxury residential project in Pune
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Support centre for trucking community comes up at Nigdi

Pune: Support centre for trucking community comes up at Nigdi

Pune-based Kolte-Patil sold flats worth ₹ 7.04 bln in March quarter

Pune-based Kolte-Patil sold flats worth ₹ 7.04 bln in March quarter

Pune becomes first city in state to win IGBC's 'Platinum Certification'

Pune becomes first city in state to win IGBC's 'Platinum Certification'

Pune: NRAI's 'Cloud Kitchen and Food Delivery Summit' on April 19

Pune: NRAI's 'Cloud Kitchen and Food Delivery Summit' on April 19

Ambedkar Jayanti: Traffic restrictions in Pune, click here for details

Ambedkar Jayanti: Traffic restrictions in Pune, click here for details