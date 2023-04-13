Pune-based Kolte-Patil sold flats worth ₹ 7.04 bln in March quarter | proptiger

Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd sold flats worth 7.04 bln rupees in the March quarter, up 41% on year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Collections during the quarter were up 18% at 5.89 bln rupees. In terms of volume, the Pune-based real estate developer sold 0.97 mln sq ft in area, up 25% on year, in Jan-Mar.

The average price realisation was at 7,225 rupees per sq ft, up 13% on year and 14% sequentially. The company launched around 3 mln sq ft of inventory across projects in Pune and Mumbai. New launches contributed 51% to the pre-sales value for the quarter.

