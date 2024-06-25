 Pune Bar Case: Cops Detain 2 Persons From Mumbai For Alleged Use Of Drugs
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Bar Case: Cops Detain 2 Persons From Mumbai For Alleged Use Of Drugs

Pune Bar Case: Cops Detain 2 Persons From Mumbai For Alleged Use Of Drugs

Earlier, the police have arrested eight persons in this connection, including an event organiser, and suspended four police personnel after the L3 bar was found operating beyond the permissible time limit

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune Bar Case: Cops Detain 2 Persons From Mumbai For Alleged Use Of Drugs | FPJ

The Pune police have detained two persons from Mumbai in connection with the alleged use of drugs at a bar here, a top official said on Tuesday.

The detained duo was seen with a drugs-like substance in a video that went viral earlier, he said.

Pubs in the state's second-largest city came into focus after the video, allegedly from Liquid Leisure Lounge or L3 on the Fergusson College Road in Pune city, showed some youths with some drugs-like substance.

Read Also
Pune Airport Runway Extension: AAI To Conduct OLS Survey After Defence Ministry Approval - Here's...
article-image

According to the police, the bar was operating till 5am on Sunday and liquor was being sold beyond permissible time limit. Bars and pubs in Pune are allowed to remain open till 1.30am.

"We have detained from Mumbai a total of two persons who were seen in the viral video with the drugs-like substance," said Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

Earlier, the police have arrested eight persons in this connection, including an event organiser, and suspended four police personnel after the L3 bar was found operating beyond the permissible time limit. Besides, the excise department has arrested six waiters of L3 for allegedly flouting norms related to serving of liquor and its stock.

Read Also
NCP (SP) Demands Resignation Of Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar After Video of Youths Consuming...
article-image

The police have collected samples from the toilet of L3 and sent them for an examination to check the presence of a narcotic substance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Parakeets, Hill Myna, Macaque Rescued From Yerawada Slum After PETA India Steps In

Pune: Parakeets, Hill Myna, Macaque Rescued From Yerawada Slum After PETA India Steps In

VIDEO: Once Mocked By BJP's Sujay Vikhe For Not Knowing English, Ahmednagar MP Nilesh Lanke Takes...

VIDEO: Once Mocked By BJP's Sujay Vikhe For Not Knowing English, Ahmednagar MP Nilesh Lanke Takes...

PHOTOS: 10 Best Hotels in Mahabaleshwar You Should Stay At

PHOTOS: 10 Best Hotels in Mahabaleshwar You Should Stay At

PHOTOS: Satara Village Gets Eco-Friendly Makeover With Waste-To-Art Initiative

PHOTOS: Satara Village Gets Eco-Friendly Makeover With Waste-To-Art Initiative

NCP (SP) Demands Resignation Of Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar After Video of Youths Consuming...

NCP (SP) Demands Resignation Of Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar After Video of Youths Consuming...