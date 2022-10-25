e-Paper Get App
Pune Bar Association refutes receiving notification prohibiting women from "arranging their hair in open court"

PBA itself has five women in the panel and no one complained about this notice, PBA President said.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Pune Bar Association ruled out receiving notice from the registrar's office that allegedly barred women from "arranging their hair in open court" since it "disturbs the functioning of the court".

The notice which surfaced on the internet read, "It is repeatedly noticed that women advocated are arranging their hair in open court, which is disturbing functioning of the court. Hence women advocates are hereby notified to refrain from such acts."

According to the President of PBA Pandurang Thorve if any notice gets issued from the registrar's office, "it has to come to PBA. As far as this notice which is vital on social media is concerned PBA has never received such notice".

Thorve confirmed that he was present in the court on the last working day, which was October 20, but he himself did not see any such notice.

"PBA itself has five women in the panel and no one complained about this notice," he said.

Meanwhile, senior Advocate Indira Jaising took to Twitter and wrote, "Wow now look! Who is distracted by women advocates and why!." However, the notice was withdrawn within two days.

"Success at last, the notice has been withdrawn Thank you, everyone," tweeted Advocate Indira Jaising.

