Pune: Bank manager cheats customers of ₹27 lakh | File Photo

A bank branch manager in Pune, Ashok Suryakant Kadam, has been accused of fraudulently convincing customers to purchase ICICI Securities shares at a low price, resulting in a loss of ₹27 lakh.

The incident came to light after a customer, Chetan Baliram Itape, filed a complaint at the Koregaon Park Police Station.

Read Also Pune: Prakriti Wellness Centre inaugurated by Indian Army

Accused promised customers good deal on shares

According to police, Kadam, who worked at ICICI Securities, had promised customers a good deal on shares. However, it was later discovered that he had fraudulently purchased the shares, resulting in the customers incurring losses. The customers had transferred the funds through phone, Google Pay, and NEFT, believing in the manager's credibility. The incident occurred between 2021 and October 2022.

A case has been registered against Kadam, and the police are investigating the matter.