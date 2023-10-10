 Pune: Bangladeshi Woman Lured To India For Skin Treatment Via Facebook, Forced Into Prostitution; Rescued From Budhwar Peth
During a raid in Budhwaar Peth, they were able to apprehend three individuals, including two women, who were allegedly involved in this crime.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Pune: Bangladeshi Woman Lured To India For Skin Treatment Via Facebook, Forced Into Prostitution; Rescued From Budhwar Peth | Representative Image

In a recent incident, a young Bangladeshi woman who had been introduced to India via Facebook found herself trapped in a harrowing situation. She was initially invited to India for medical treatment to a dermatologist but was subsequently forced into the prostitution.

The Social Security Cell of the Pune Police Crime Branch took swift action to rescue the 19-year-old Bangladeshi girl. During a raid in Budhwaar Peth, they were able to apprehend three individuals, including two women, who were allegedly involved in this crime.

Girl trapped from FB

According to the police, the accused woman, posing as a broker, and the victim girl initially connected on Facebook. The accused woman lured the young woman to Pune by promising her treatment from a renowned dermatologist. Unfortunately, after her arrival, the girl was coerced into prostitution.

Reshma Ganpat Kank, a female police constable from the Social Security Department (SS Cell Pune), filed a complaint at the Faraskhana Police Station. Charges under IPC 370 and 34, as well as the PITA Act, have been filed against Lakhi alias Sweety Akbar Sheikh, Mina alias Sima( agent), and Munna Sheikh.

The victim was successfully rescued during the raid on a brothel, and further investigations are being carried out by the Faraskhana police.

