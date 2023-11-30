Pune: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Ends Life After Alleged Harassment By Finance Company And Moneylender | representational pic

An auto-rickshaw driver, Toheed Mehboob Shaikh (27), allegedly took his own life, driven by a finance company's harassment on Thursday. Before his death, he recorded a video accusing the finance companies of harassment.

"Many rickshaw drivers struggle with instalment payments due to business decline. Shaikh faced relentless harassment from the firm, leading him to borrow from a moneylender, escalating his troubles," claimed Baghtoy Rikshawala organisation.

'Baghtoy Rikshawala' to stage protest

The organisation has also warned of protests if Shaikh fails to get justice.

In a conflicting account, police state he had an argument with his employer, Arbaz Wali Mohammad Memon, leading to his suicide.

As per the information shared by the Police, Shaikh worked as a driver and supervisor for Arbaz Wali Mohammad Memon for four years and took his own life. "The incident occurred after an argument on Wednesday regarding his absence from work. Disturbed by the owner's remarks in front of his father-in-law, Shaikh ended his life by jumping from the 6th floor at Kausar Baug, where construction work was in progress. Contrary to earlier claims, there is no indication of moneylending being a factor in this unfortunate incident," he added.