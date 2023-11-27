 Pune: Author R Raj Rao's New Book 'The Wisest Fool On Earth' Hits Shelves On December 3
Shyam Konnur, Mr. Gay India 2020 and Maharashtra State Coordinator for All India Professionals Congress - Diversity & Inclusion, will be reading selected plays from the book

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Renowned author R Raj Rao, known for his acclaimed works like 'The Boyfriend', 'Whistling In The Dark', 'Hostel Room 131', and 'Lady Lolita's Lover', is gearing up for the launch of his latest book, 'The Wisest Fool On Earth'. The book launch is scheduled for Sunday, December 3, at Pagdandi Bookstore in Regent Plaza on Baner-Pashan Link Road. Shyam Konnur, Mr. Gay India 2020 and Maharashtra State Coordinator for All India Professionals Congress - Diversity & Inclusion, will be reading selected plays from the book.

'The Wisest Fool On Earth', characterised by its bold and thought-provoking essence, comprises a collection of street plays and monologues. It ventures into the intricate landscape of gay identity politics with a raw and theatrical flair. These plays and monologues challenge societal norms, offering biting satire on the bourgeois lifestyle, the adversities of unemployment, the realm of male prostitution, the influence of religion, and the dynamics of right-wing politics, among other themes.

