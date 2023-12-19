Pune: Attention Students! Will Fees Of Hostels And PGs In City Increase? Here's What We Know So Far On PMC's Plan |

Pune, being an education hub, attracts numerous individuals who stay throughout the year in the city for exam preparation or temporary periods, availing accommodations such as bed basis stays, paying guest arrangements, hostels or rentals.

They rent a place based on their financial capacity. For safety reasons, girls often choose to live together. Additionally, many individuals live alone in the city for employment, including a significant number of labourers and IT workers.

These properties which are rented out are however classified as residential properties and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) charges tax equivalent to residential property from owners.

However, to boost property tax revenue, the PMC is considering charging commercial rates for hostels, paying guest accommodations, guest houses, and service apartments, instead of residential rates.

To address complaints of residential properties being used for commercial purposes, emphasising accurate tax classification based on the property's actual use.

The PMC has identified that many residential properties are utilised as hostels, paying guest facilities, and guest houses, particularly for accommodating a large student population.

Will Fees Of Hostels And PGs In City Increase?

Thus if PMC decides to charge the owners as commercial properties, the rates of the hostel and PG accommodation in the city will increase.

Additionally, residential properties are used as service apartments for employees in the Information Technology sector, with owners charging substantial rental fees. The proposal aims to address complaints of residential properties being used for commercial purposes and to boost property tax revenue.

The Aam Aadmi Party has, however, opposed this move of the civic body saying that the proposal is will have a significant financial impact on the lakhs of students who come to Pune for education, exams, and employment.

AAP's state spokesperson, Mukund Kirdat, criticised the classification of such incomes as non-residential and commercial, stressing the inappropriateness of this move.

Kirdat also emphasised the importance of involving people's representatives in decision-making processes related to such proposals. Sudarshan Jagdale, President of AAP Pune, urged caution to avoid causing difficulties for small businessmen and addressed concerns about arrears, unregistered businesses, and discounts for major businesses. Currently, the PMC provides a 40 percent property tax discount for self-occupied houses.