 Pune: Anti-Robbery and Vehicle Theft Squad Seizes Goods Worth ₹4.12 Lakh, Including Illegal Liquor and Vehicle
They confiscated 45 plastic cans of illegal hand furnace liquor, valued at approximately ₹1,57,500.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
The Anti-Robbery and Vehicle Theft Squad has seized goods worth ₹4,12,000, including illicit village liquor. On a routine crime prevention patrol along Kondhwa-Katraj Road Bypass, Police Inspector Sandipan Pawar's team, while investigating a suspicious Bolero pick-up truck on road, discovered the following:

They confiscated 45 plastic cans of illegal hand furnace liquor, valued at approximately ₹1,57,500. Additionally, cans worth ₹4,500. The squad also impounded a Bolero pick-up truck, valued at ₹2,00,000, and mobile phones worth ₹50,000. The total value of the seized goods amounts to ₹4,12,000.

The total value of the seized goods is ₹4,12,000. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Ganesh Ingle and Police Inspector Sandipan Pawar, with assistance from API Berad and Police Constable.

