Pune: Another drowning tragedy as 2 boys drown in Bhima River in Shirur | Pixabay

A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon when two young boys drowned in the Bhima River in Shirur, Pune district. The victims have been identified as Anurag Vijay Mandala, aged 16, and Gaurav Gurulinga Swamy, also aged 16.

According to eyewitnesses, Anurag and Gaurav had ventured out for a swim in the Bhima River on Sunday. Unfortunately, a strong current caught them off guard, and they were unable to cope with the force of the water, leading to their tragic drowning. Fellow swimmers who witnessed the incident immediately raised the alarm, desperately seeking help.

In response to the distress call, personnel from the Shikrapur Police and the Pune Metropolitan Development Authority (PMRDA) fire brigade promptly rushed to the scene. A dedicated rescue team commenced an extensive search operation in an attempt to locate and rescue the missing boys. However, as darkness fell, the search was suspended due to safety concerns on Sunday. The search resumed on Monday morning, and the bodies of Anurag and Gaurav were found by the rescue team in the Bhima River.

This tragic incident serves as a solemn reminder of the potential dangers that natural water bodies can pose, particularly when unforeseen circumstances arise. The authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines when engaging in recreational activities near rivers or any other water sources.

In a somber update, this incident follows closely on the heels of another water-related tragedy in Pune. Just days ago, nine girls drowned in Khadakwasla dam in the Donaje area of Pune. While seven girls were rescued. The two girls were found dead.