 Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad: Understanding Diminishing Political Space for Both Senas as MVA and Mahayuti Finalise Candidate Lists
These areas encompass 11 assembly constituencies: Kasba, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Parvati, Khadakwasla, Pune Cantonment, Hadapsar, Wadgaon Sheri, Pimpri, Chinchwad, and Bhosari.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Now that the MVA and Mahayuti have both announced their candidates for assembly seats in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the picture in these two urban pockets in Pune district has become clear.

The Congress and BJP are running against each other for the Kasba Peth, Shivajinagar, and Pune Cantonment assembly seats.

Meanwhile, the Parvati, Bhosari, Chinchwad, and Khadakwasla Assembly seats will see a battle between the NCP (SP) and BJP. Kothrud will witness a race between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP.

The NCP (SP) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) are at odds in Hadapsar, Pimpri, and Wadgaon Sheri constituencies.

In the MVA, Congress is contesting 3 seats, while the NCP (SP) is contesting 7, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) has put forward a candidate for just one seat—Kothrud.

Not a single seat for Shinde Sena

On the Mahayuti side, the Shinde Sena has not fielded a single candidate in these two cities, while the BJP has announced 8 candidates, and NCP (AP) has put forth 3 candidates in Wadgaon Sheri, Pimpri, and Hadapsar.

From this, we can understand the diminishing space for both Senas in the urban pockets of Pune district. Initially, the BJP needed the Sena in rural Pune, where they dominated urban pockets, while Congress and NCP were strong in both areas. However, the Sena's space has started shrinking as the BJP's vote share has increased in the district, including in local bodies. Now, the situation has become more evident, as both factions of the Sena have secured just one seat in the urban pockets of the district, even after being part of two separate alliances.

