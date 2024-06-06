Pune: Anandvan's '5 mins, 5 Nursary Bags!' Initiative Invites Punekars to Sow Seeds for a Greener Tomorrow |

Anandvan, founded in collaboration with the Forest Department of Pune, has launched and is in the process of creating urban forests in the city. The foundation this year on World Environment Day came up with 5 mins, 5 bags! Initiative with the aim to sow 10k seeds, for which they need 10k nursery bags to be filled with soil and it will just take 5 mins of your precious time to fill the nursery bags.

The citizens have been invited especially school going kids to come forward and fill the 5 bags for seeding 5 native trees and investing 5 mins of your time will give back a thousand times greener and better environment. The foundation urges citizens to come forward and invest 5 minutes of their time for a better tomorrow. The signboards at Anandvan Nursery, shows, ‘Are you ready? Because we at Anandvan are!

Here's what founder has to say

Bhupesh Sharma, Founder, secretary, Anandvan told Free Press Journal, “Today, Anandvan boasts a thriving habitat for the diversity of life. It is home to more than 65 species of birds, reptiles, and wild animals, including those on the verge of extinction."

"The forest also teems with millions of rare microorganisms, vital for maintaining the delicate balance of our ecosystems. The preservation of such biodiversity is our commitment to safeguarding the natural world for future generations. We began with just five volunteers from nearby societies, this movement has blossomed into a mass endeavor, with over 100,000 students having volunteered their time and effort to this noble cause," he said.

"It is heartening to witness such an overwhelming response from our community, as it demonstrates our shared responsibility towards the environment. We believe in planting trees/saplings and watching them grow rather than organizing mega plantation drives. The survival rate of trees planted in various Anandvan forests is almost 95%. This is achieved by rounding and taking care of the planted tree/sapling,” he added.

Anandvan Foundation

Anandvan Foundation is the pioneer of the 'Urban Forest Movement' in Pune. The Urban Forest Movement was started by Praveen Kumar Anand fondly known as Kumar’s uncle in 2013 and has now gained momentum and they have now tied up with volunteers from schools, colleges, corporates. In fact, people from all walks of life are assisting Anandvan, the first urban forest of Pune city. Over the years, more than 55,000 native trees have been planted, replacing invasive species like gliricidia. This initiative has also become a beacon of hope for the conservation of our natural heritage and to combat climate change which is not just limited to the melting of glaciers anymore.

The Foundation will be spreading its wings further, endeavouring to convert 500 acres of barren and wasted land into a living urban forest. This ambitious undertaking will not only enhance the green cover of our region but will also serve as a living testament to the power of human determination and ecological restoration.