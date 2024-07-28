 Pune: Ambulance Catches Fire at Noble Hospital Parking in Hadapsar; No Injuries Reported
Driver Chandrakant Jagtap and firefighters Somnath Mote, Mangesh Shinde, Ramdas Lad, and Umesh Shirsat from Hadapsar Fire Station conducted the operation.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 02:37 PM IST
An ambulance caught fire at Noble Hospital Parking in Magarpatta, Hadapsar, prompting a swift response from Hadapsar Fire Station. The fire engine was dispatched after the report was received on Sunday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the Sanjeevani Ambulance Service vehicle engulfed in flames in the open parking lot behind Noble Hospital. After confirming no one was trapped inside, they extinguished the fire within fifteen minutes, preventing further danger. Although no injuries were reported, the ambulance was heavily damaged. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

