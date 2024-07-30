Pune: Alandi Toddler Saved After Near-Drowning Incident Near Home |

A two-year-old child, Amod Thorve, had drowned while playing outside his home in Pune's Alandi recently. He was brought to the hospital in a state of complete unconsciousness, exhibiting very weak heart activity and low blood pressure. Meanwhile, the hospital has given the child a new lease of life.

According to information received, Amod went outside to play near his home in Alandi. Following several days of heavy rain, water had pooled in the nearby fields. When his parents realised he was missing, they began searching outdoors and discovered him drowning. Without wasting any time, the child's parents pulled him from the water and rushed him to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention. Upon arrival at the facility, CPR was administered to stabilise his heartbeat. Following initial stabilisation, Amod was transferred to the emergency room for further treatment.

Dr Chinmay Joshi, Consultant Pediatric Intensivist & Cluster Medical Director for Maharashtra at Ankura Hospital, said, “This patient was then transferred from Alandi on bag and tube ventilation to the emergency room at Ankura Hospital. Upon arrival, the boy was found to be non-responsive, pale, gasping for air with a very slow heart rate. A code blue indicating cardiac arrest was activated. This brought in the entire team including doctors, nurses, anaesthetists, housekeeping, admin, and security. The child had no palpable pulses and unrecordably low blood pressure. He showed signs of cyanosis (bluish or purplish tinge to the skin), severe encephalopathy (brain dysfunction), and was in a comatose state. The child was aggressively resuscitated by the expert team of full-time consultant intensivists, trained ICU and ER nurses, and trainee doctors. More than 30 individuals from clinical and non-clinical teams were involved in the active resuscitation of this child. After four hours of aggressive efforts to stabilise him and get the heart started, the team achieved success."

“Following treatment, the boy showed good signs of recovery and was successfully liberated from the ventilatory support just within 18 hours of arrival at the hospital. He showed no signs of brain or any other long-lasting organ damage and was successfully discharged after just 36 hours of admission,” said Dr Joshi.

“Our joy is immense as we witness our child returning to his former self, recognizing us, laughing, and playing just as he used to. We are forever indebted to the hospital for handling our child’s critical case with transformative care and perfection,” said Amod's parents.