Pune Akashvani To Continue News Bulletin Production

Prasar Bharati reversed its decision to shut down the news section of Akashvani Pune Centre, after the intervention of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday. The order, issued today, states that news programs will continue to be broadcast from the Pune Regional News Unit. Shinde expressed gratitude to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur for their support in this matter.

Initially, Prasar Bharati had planned to cease the news department at Pune Akashvani from June 19, which sparked widespread criticism and opposition. Upon learning of the decision, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promptly instructed his Additional Chief Secretary to appeal to the central authorities to reconsider the closure. In response to the request, Prasar Bharati made a positive decision, as reflected in the order issued today, ensuring that news bulletins will be aired from the Pune Regional News Department during specific time slots.

The order specifies that news programs at 7:10AM, 8PM, 8:30PM, 10:58PM, 11:58PM, and 6PM will be broadcast exclusively from the Pune Unit.