Pune: Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Workers Stage Silent Protest Over Collapse Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue In Malvan

Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers staged a silent protest in Pune on Thursday regarding the incident of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse.

A 35-foot-tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the state's Sindhudurg district collapsed on Monday afternoon. The statue was inaugurated in December 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Navy Day.

NCP Ajit Pawar faction's Maharashtra spokesperson Anand Paranjpe said, "The incident that took place in Sindhudurg district is very reprehensible and the state government has also ordered an investigation into it but we demand that the Home Minister should immediately intervene and people responsible for the poor work should be arrested."

Various opposition leaders including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray questioned the BJP-led Mahayuti government over the incident.

"Two days ago people saw how the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fell and what kind of statements people are making. Raj Bhavan is on the seashore but even the Governor's hat never flew and they say that the statue of Shivaji Maharaj fell due to strong winds, how is this possible?" said Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said that the "statue fell and was damaged due to strong winds." Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole hit out at the state government, claiming that both the government at the centre and the state knew nothing except corruption.

He said, "The way the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was vandalised is because of their corruption, whether this government is of the centre or the state, they know nothing except corruption. They have never lagged in insulting the ideas of Shivaji Maharaj, the lord of Maharashtra. Yesterday's incident is a misfortune for Maharashtra, for the people of Maharashtra. And no one will forgive this government, this government should now leave the chair and run away."

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had extended an apology to the people of Maharashtra on Wednesday following the collapse of the statue at Rajkot Fort. The Deputy CM also assured strict punishment for those responsible.