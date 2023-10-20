Pune: Ajit Pawar Sets November 25 Start Date For Water Discharge In New Mutha Canal; Urges PMC To Curb Water Leakage |

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday chaired the meeting of the Khadakwasla canal committee and said that the discharge of water in the new Mutha canal will be starting on November 25.

During this meeting, he directed the Pune Municipal Corporation to take necessary steps to prevent water leakage in its distribution network.

Khadakwasla canal committee meeting

The Khadakwasla canal committee meeting included the participation of Cooperation Minister Dilip Valse Patil, along with MLAs Dattatray Bharne, Ravindra Dhangekar, Sanjay Jagtap, Bhimrao Tapkir, Chetan Tupe, former Minister Harsh Vardhan Patil, Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Chavan and other offcials.

The discussions during the meeting encompassed various topics, including water usage by the Pune Municipal Corporation, sewage treatment plants, and water leakage issues within the city. Pawar specifically addressed the provision of drinking water in the Daund municipality and rural areas, the new Mutha Canal, Sansar Canal, Janai Shirsai Upsa Sinchana Yojana, and the supply of agricultural water from the Old Mutha Ujwa Canal, which utilises wastewater provided by the PMC.

It was reported during the meeting that the Pavana and Chaskaman projects have reached full water storage capacity, while Bhama Askhed also maintains satisfactory water storage levels. Consequently, the Water Resources Department confirmed that there are no concerns related to irrigation and non-irrigation water planning for these projects at this time. The Khadakwasla project currently boasts a 95 percent water storage capacity, as detailed in a presentation by Superintendent Engineer Sunanda Jagtap.