Ajit Pawar Promises B-Class Pilgrimage Status For Mahabaleshwar

In order to get the approval of the tourism model development plan of Mahabaleshwar, a delegation of residents, led by Wai MLA Makarand Patil and Rajendra Rajpure, met Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in Nagpur. The plan's approval is expected to elevate Mahabaleshwar as a renowned global tourist destination.

During the winter session, the delegation emphasised the significance of the plan, foreseeing the transformation of Mahabaleshwar into an internationally recognised tourist attraction. Ajit Pawar expressed confidence that providing world-class facilities at Mahabaleshwar would enhance its religious, spiritual, mythological, historical, and natural importance, drawing tourists from around the world. He envisioned Mahabaleshwar contributing to the growth of religious tourism, adding to Maharashtra's prestige.

Presentation of development plan given to Pawar

Patil, along with Satara District Cooperative Bank President Nitin Patil, former MLA Prabhakar Gharge, District Bank Director Rajendra Rajpure, Sunil Biramane, Pradeep Katrat, Raju Pujari, Anil Dhebe, and others were part of the delegation.

During the meeting, a presentation of the development plan for Mahabaleshwar was presented to Ajit Pawar. Impressed, he pledged to allocate maximum funds to Mahabaleshwar, approving the B Class Pilgrimage status plan this year. The news has brought joy to the villagers, who now anticipate Mahabaleshwar's elevation to B class pilgrimage status.