Pune: Ajit Pawar Orders 24/7 Metro Work on Shivajinagar-Aundh Section to Expedite Hinjewadi Line Completion on Holidays

Pune: Ajit Pawar Orders 24/7 Metro Work on Shivajinagar-Aundh Section to Expedite Hinjewadi Line Completion

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reviewed the progress of the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro 3 line project in Pune on Monday. To expedite work on the Shivajinagar-Aundh section, he directed the police to allow round-the-clock girder laying and other construction activities on public and government holidays. He also emphasised that maintaining road conditions beneath the integrated double-decker flyover is crucial to preventing traffic congestion in the area.

Pawar further instructed that any damage to roads or drainage lines caused by metro construction must be immediately repaired using new technology. The ongoing metro work, coupled with deteriorating road conditions, has caused significant traffic disruptions. To mitigate this, urgent repairs to roads and drainage systems beneath the metro must be prioritized, with strict action promised against companies failing to comply with these deadlines.

Additionally, Pawar called for continuous work on the Baner and Pashan ramps, with the police department permitting metro workers to operate round the clock during public holidays. It was also highlighted that any roads diverted during construction must be kept in proper condition.

Pothole menace

This comes a day after President Murmu's convoy encountered pothole-ridden roads in Pune, making national headlines and prompting her to write a letter to the Pune Police.

President Murmu, who arrived in the city for a two-day visit on September 2, experienced the poor road conditions firsthand. Her office subsequently issued a letter to the Pune Police, expressing dissatisfaction and calling for immediate action. The letter highlighted the urgency of addressing the pothole problem before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit on September 26.