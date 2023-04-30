 Pune: Ajit Pawar inaugurates Future-Ready Classroom in Maval Taluka
This initiative marks the third of its kind in Maharashtra after Parner and Kagal talukas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
The opposition leader of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Ajit Pawar on Sunday inaugurated a futuristic classroom at the Kanhe Phata-based Zilla Parishad School in Pune's Mawal Taluka. 

The classroom is sponsored by Mahindra Excelo. The futuristic classroom comprises 28 computers for students and one for teachers. The computers are connected through a local area network (LAN) to facilitate e-learning. Students can view the study material on their screens while teachers can load questionnaires and students can answer them in real time. The e-learning software includes all Balbharati textbooks.

This initiative marks the third of its kind in Maharashtra after Parner and Kagal talukas. The Pune Zilla Parishad has proposed to create similar classrooms in other schools through networking.

During the inauguration ceremony, Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad along with other officials and representatives of Mahindra Excelo were present. 

Recently, Pi Jam Foundation and Pune Zilla Parishad signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide computer science education to Pune Zilla Parishad school students under the 'Srijan' project. As part of this project, 87 Zilla Parishad schools have already been provided with 8 computers each.

