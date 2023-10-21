Pune: Ajit Pawar Distributes Prizes To Property Taxpayers; see pics | @PMCPune

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar presided over a ceremony in Pune on Saturday where he distributed prizes to citizens who diligently paid their property taxes during the 2023-24 financial year. The program took place at the College Of Engineering Pune (COEP) Ground.

The event marked the success of a lottery scheme aimed at incentivising timely property tax payments, with a total of 45 prizes valued at an impressive ₹1 crore being distributed to fortunate recipients.

During the gathering, Pawar reiterated his commitment to enhancing transportation infrastructure and promoting environmental conservation within Pune. He urged the swift commencement of the Ring Road project, a crucial step to alleviate traffic congestion in the city. Additionally, Pawar emphasised the expedited completion of the first phase of the metro network to improve public transportation services in the region.

"While we work on the city's development, we are also striving to maintain its beauty and greenery. Several projects are underway to provide better amenities to citizens through the city's planned development. The first phase of the river rejuvenation project has commenced, covering a 9 km stretch. This will offer citizens excellent riverbank walkways with trees planted in the area. Development works are being done considering the next 50 years. We've introduced environmentally friendly electric vehicles for waste collection and electric buses for public transportation," he added.

