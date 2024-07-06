Pune: Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg Visits Base Repair Depot In Viman Nagar | Sourced

Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, Indian Air Force, and Ritu Garg, President, Air Force Families Welfare Association (Regional), visited the Base Repair Depot (BRD) in Pune from Thursday to Saturday. They were received by Air Commodore AP Saraph, Air Officer Commanding, and Pranoti Saraph, President, Air Force Families Welfare Association (Local).

The Air Marshal was briefed on the crucial role played by BRD in supporting and maintaining both legacy and the latest ground support and avionics systems. He was also informed about various repair, overhaul, and indigenisation projects being undertaken by the depot. While applauding the efforts, the Air Marshal emphasised the need to strategise and adopt measures aimed at refining various processes at the depot. He congratulated the depot personnel for their excellent work towards self-reliance and their contributions to safeguarding Indian airspace.

Meanwhile, Ritu Garg visited the therapy centre for specially-abled children at the Station Medicare Centre. During her interactions with sanginis, she urged them to take advantage of the various skill development ventures run by AFFWA.