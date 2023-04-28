 Pune: AGNI DAMAN-23 held at Field Ammunition Depot in Dehu Road
Pune: AGNI DAMAN-23 held at Field Ammunition Depot in Dehu Road

The exercise involved the combined forces of military and civil agencies under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Command. The exercise aimed to exercise the capabilities of all agencies in firefighting and was successful in achieving its objectives.

Friday, April 28, 2023
Pune: AGNI DAMAN-23 held at Field Ammunition Depot in Dehu Road

The onset of summer and extremely high temperature conditions in and around Pune have increased the risk of fire hazards. To raise awareness and train personnel on firefighting techniques, a Mutual Firefighting Exercise named AGNI DAMAN-23 was conducted at 29 Field Ammunition Depot, Dehu Road on Friday.

The exercise involved the combined forces of military and civil agencies under the aegis of Headquarters Southern Command. The exercise aimed to exercise the capabilities of all agencies in firefighting and was successful in achieving its objectives.

The exercise involved 32 civil agencies and aimed to refine drills and procedures and develop swift response strategies against all types of fire incidents and hazards.

The exercise was successful in achieving synergy among the participating agencies.

Civil agencies like NDRF, SDRF, MC Alandi, Fire Department Pimpri Chinchwad, PMRDA Akurdi, MIDC Ambi Talegaon, MC Talegaon Dhabade, Nagar Parishad Chakan were among others participated actively in the exercise. Drills and procedures including swift response strategy against all types of fire were rehearsed in a coordinated manner.

The exercise was a landmark in synergizing all the firefighting resources available with military and civil establishments in Pune.

