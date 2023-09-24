Pune: Administration Urges Caution Amidst Pabe Ghat Landslide | Priyanka Navalkar

Landslide and boulder fall on the road leading to Velhe from Ranjane village at Pabe Ghat for the second consecutive day was reported. This has raised concerns in the interconnected areas of Velhe, Panshet, Sinhagad, Rajgad, and Torna Fort.

In the Pune district, the ghat areas have experienced relentless rainfall in recent days, resulting in a surge in water storage in dams but also causing significant damage in various locations. The downpour, lasting for the past two to three days, has heightened concerns regarding landslides in the Varandh Ghat and Pabe Ghat regions in Velhe.

Varandh Ghat, which is part of the Bhor-Mahad area, had recently reopened for all vehicle types following a decrease in rainfall on the Ghats. However, the situation has taken a worrisome turn with a recurring crack in Pabe Ghat, which led to landslide for the second consecutive day.

Continuous landslides due to the incessant rain

Particularly, the Khanapur-Ranjane Pabe Ghat has experienced continuous landslides due to the incessant rain, further deteriorating the already fragile condition of the route. Recent cracks have escalated the risk to both tourists and local citizens, prompting the administration to issue warnings against travelling on the Ghat road.

In response to the Pabe Ghat landslide, the Public Works Department has initiated debris removal efforts using heavy machinery like JCBs. Collaborative efforts from individuals like Mountaineer Tanaji Bhosle from the local Mawla Jawan Association and Police Patil Ganesh Sapkal of Khanapur, alongside Prashant Jadhav, have aided in the crack removal operation.

The widening of the area through hillside cutting has been identified as a contributing factor to the escalating landslides over the past two years, raising concerns of a potential major accident. Residents and travellers are urged to exercise caution and adhere to the administration's advisories to ensure safety amidst the ongoing hazardous conditions.