Pune: AAP's Inspection Campaign Highlights Maintenance Issues And Safety Concerns In PMPML Buses

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently conducted an inspection campaign of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses, revealing a series of distressing maintenance issues and safety concerns that have been plaguing the public transport system. Amit Mhaske, an AAP representative, shared the findings, highlighting critical deficiencies that were discovered during the investigation.

The inspection, which encompassed approximately 150 buses, brought to light a range of alarming problems. Among the concerning discoveries were the absence of essential safety equipment, dysfunctional fire extinguishers, substandard seating conditions, rusted parts, and various other maintenance-related deficiencies. These findings raise serious concerns about passenger safety and the overall quality of service provided by the PMPML.

Mhaske criticized the PMPML for their skewed priorities, pointing out the focus on capital expenditure for acquiring new buses while neglecting essential maintenance requirements. He suggested that the deteriorating condition of the buses may be a deliberate ploy to expedite their replacement.

Moreover, Mhaske expressed concerns about potential corruption within the system and pledged to address this issue if the AAP comes to power in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). He said that the party aims to eradicate corruption and transform the PMPML into a world-class public transport system.

Everyone Inspect One

In a bid to engage the public in the fight against corruption within the PMPML, the AAP announced a new campaign called "Everyone Inspect One." The campaign encourages citizens to actively participate by riding PMPML buses, conducting inspections based on a provided checklist, and reporting their findings through WhatsApp or social media platforms.

This campaign by the AAP comes at a crucial time as breakdown incidents of PMPML buses have seen a sharp increase. In May alone, an average of 61 breakdowns were reported daily, compared to just 26 in January. Out of the total 1,899 breakdown incidents, 722 occurred in PMPML-owned buses, while 1,187 were reported in leased buses.