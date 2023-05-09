Pune: AAP seeks simplification of 40% property tax rebate process | Facebook

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration not ask citizens for any additional information to avail the 40% property tax rebate.

The party's State Organizer and Pune City Working President, Vijay Kumbhar, has called for the increased tax money to be returned based on the information on which it was collected.

The PMC had earlier withdrawn the 40% exemption on property tax for self-occupied houses but restored it last month. However, confusion still persists regarding how to avail the discount. The PMC has issued a form for citizens to fill out, along with a demand for several documents and a fee of 25 rupees.

The move came as a significant victory for the people of Pune, who had been demanding the reinstatement of the scheme for quite some time. The issue was followed up by opposition and ruling party leaders, who took up the matter with the state government. The discount scheme was originally introduced by the Pune civic body after the Panshet dam wall burst tragedy and was cancelled in 2019.

Kumbhar has pointed out that the the corporation already has complete information about all tenants online and that citizens should not be burdened with providing additional details.