Pune: AAP Launches 'Bus Mitra Campaign' To Tackle Traffic Congestion Issues In Pune City |

Aam Aadmi Party Pune launched the Bus Mitra Campaign in Pune city to combat growing traffic congestion issues on Tuesday.

Buses, which should ease traffic by transporting more people, often contribute to congestion due to frequent stops in the middle of the road. This behaviour leads to passengers waiting on the road rather than at bus shelters, causing a traffic domino effect. Private vehicles and rickshaws further worsen the problem by parking near bus stops.

In response, AAP Pune is introducing the Bus Mitra Campaign, starting on October 18, with volunteers stationed at various bus stops. They will guide buses to stop at designated locations and encourage passengers to use bus shelters. Additionally, they will request private vehicles and rickshaws to park away from bus stops to enable smooth bus operations.

The campaign aims to shift the mindset and culture surrounding bus travel and traffic habits in Pune. It will run for six months, and AAP Pune is calling for the support of citizens and the media to raise awareness and sustain this vital initiative. They are also enrolling volunteers who are interested in becoming "bus mitras" to expand the campaign's reach.

