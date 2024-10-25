 Pune: 8th International Dairy & Feed Expo Kicks Off At Pimpri's Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 8th International Dairy & Feed Expo Kicks Off At Pimpri's Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre

Pune: 8th International Dairy & Feed Expo Kicks Off At Pimpri's Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre

On the very first day, the expo attracted a large crowd of dairy and feed production professionals, as well as young farmers

Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 8th International Dairy & Feed Expo Kicks Off At Pimpri's Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre | Sourced

The 8th International Dairy & Feed Expo was inaugurated recently. Benison Media has organised the expo for professionals and farmers in the dairy, poultry, fisheries and animal feed industries at the Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre in Pimpri. The expo will remain open to the public for free until Saturday, from 10am to 6pm. Around 100 companies providing dairy and dairy-related products and machinery are participating in this expo.

At the inauguration, several dignitaries were present, including Dr Milind Meshram, Associate Dean of Krantisinh Nana Patil Veterinary College; Arun Dongale, Chairman of the Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh (Gokul Milk); Prasad Wagh, Managing Director of Japfa Comfeed; Dr Jitendra Verma from the World Veterinary Poultry Association; Vasantkumar Shetty from the Poultry Farmers and Breeders Association; Divyakumar Gulati, Chairman of the Compound Livestock Manufacturing Association (CLFMA); along with organisers Prachi Arora and Anand Gorad.

Read Also
Confirmed! NCP's Sitting MLA Chetan Tupe To Clash Against NCP-SP Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap In...
article-image

Speaking on the occasion, Arora said, “Informative conferences and workshops under the theme ‘Milk Safety and Feed Safety’ have been planned for this three-day expo. Key areas of focus include cattle farming, animal health and nutrition, clean milk production, modern processing technologies, and innovative storage and packaging solutions.”

Gorad emphasised the importance of the expo in driving India’s dairy and feed industries forward. Meshram stressed the health of animals and the significance of nutritious food for them. Dongale mentioned that the expo is very useful for empowering farmers, stating that Gokul Milk is always working in favour of milk-producing farmers.

FPJ Shorts
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Practical Exam Timetable 2025 Announced: Important Dates And Instructions
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Practical Exam Timetable 2025 Announced: Important Dates And Instructions
Yaariyan Fame Hemansh Kohli To Get Married At Delhi Temple On November 12 - Details Inside
Yaariyan Fame Hemansh Kohli To Get Married At Delhi Temple On November 12 - Details Inside
Top 5 Electric Bikes in India Under Rs 1.5 lakh
Top 5 Electric Bikes in India Under Rs 1.5 lakh
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray's Personal Assets Show Spike By ₹5.5 Crore In Five Years
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray's Personal Assets Show Spike By ₹5.5 Crore In Five Years
Read Also
Explore Pune This Weekend (October 26 & 27): Diwali Special Heritage Walk, Stargazing Party At...
article-image

Kutwal remarked that business innovation is a sign of progress. "In the dairy industry, good-quality milk is often lacking. Instead of just discussing milk adulteration, it is more important to work on resolving it," he said. Wagh provided information on the importance of animal feed in the production of quality milk. Shetty shared his thoughts on the poultry industry.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 8th International Dairy & Feed Expo Kicks Off At Pimpri's Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre

Pune: 8th International Dairy & Feed Expo Kicks Off At Pimpri's Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre

Great News For Punekars! Flights Now Available To 35 Domestic, 3 International Destinations From...

Great News For Punekars! Flights Now Available To 35 Domestic, 3 International Destinations From...

Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out In Vishrantwadi Godown Storing Firecrackers

Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out In Vishrantwadi Godown Storing Firecrackers

Pune: MPCB Urges Punekars To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Diwali

Pune: MPCB Urges Punekars To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Diwali

Explore Pune This Weekend (October 26 & 27): Diwali Special Heritage Walk, Stargazing Party At...

Explore Pune This Weekend (October 26 & 27): Diwali Special Heritage Walk, Stargazing Party At...