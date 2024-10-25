Pune: 8th International Dairy & Feed Expo Kicks Off At Pimpri's Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre | Sourced

The 8th International Dairy & Feed Expo was inaugurated recently. Benison Media has organised the expo for professionals and farmers in the dairy, poultry, fisheries and animal feed industries at the Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre in Pimpri. The expo will remain open to the public for free until Saturday, from 10am to 6pm. Around 100 companies providing dairy and dairy-related products and machinery are participating in this expo.

At the inauguration, several dignitaries were present, including Dr Milind Meshram, Associate Dean of Krantisinh Nana Patil Veterinary College; Arun Dongale, Chairman of the Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh (Gokul Milk); Prasad Wagh, Managing Director of Japfa Comfeed; Dr Jitendra Verma from the World Veterinary Poultry Association; Vasantkumar Shetty from the Poultry Farmers and Breeders Association; Divyakumar Gulati, Chairman of the Compound Livestock Manufacturing Association (CLFMA); along with organisers Prachi Arora and Anand Gorad.

Speaking on the occasion, Arora said, “Informative conferences and workshops under the theme ‘Milk Safety and Feed Safety’ have been planned for this three-day expo. Key areas of focus include cattle farming, animal health and nutrition, clean milk production, modern processing technologies, and innovative storage and packaging solutions.”

Gorad emphasised the importance of the expo in driving India’s dairy and feed industries forward. Meshram stressed the health of animals and the significance of nutritious food for them. Dongale mentioned that the expo is very useful for empowering farmers, stating that Gokul Milk is always working in favour of milk-producing farmers.

Kutwal remarked that business innovation is a sign of progress. "In the dairy industry, good-quality milk is often lacking. Instead of just discussing milk adulteration, it is more important to work on resolving it," he said. Wagh provided information on the importance of animal feed in the production of quality milk. Shetty shared his thoughts on the poultry industry.