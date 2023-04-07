Pune: 857 undergo free screening at camp organised by Dagdusheth Ganapati Trust | FPJ Sourced Photo

Pune: 857 people underwent a free medical check-up at a health camp organised by Dagdusheth Ganapati Trust and Suvarnayug Tarun Mandal on Friday.

This camp was conducted at Kotwal Chawdi, Budhwar Peth on the occasion of World Health Day (WHD). In this camp, health services like Eye check-up, distribution of spectacles, various blood tests, physiotherapy, counselling on cancer treatment, bone density tests, ECG etc. were provided. Angiography of several patients at a modest cost was also done in the camp.

WHD 2023

World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 to draw attention to a particular health topic that affects people all over the world. It also marks the birthday of the World Health Organisation (WHO) which was founded in 1948. This year the world health body is observing its 75th anniversary. The theme for World Health Day 2023 is "Health For All."

Read Also Sudarshan Chemical Industries sells 5.76 acre land in Pune to Birla Estates

The camp was inaugurated by Additional Commissioner of Police Rajendra Dahale and Pune Municipal Corporation's Health Department Chief Dr Bhagwan Pawar.

On this occasion, psychiatrist of Yerawada Prison Dr Sandeep Mahamuni, Dr Girish Bartakke of Sassoon Hospital, and doctors of Regional Psychiatric Hospital Yerawada Dr Shivaji Shinde, Dr Mahadev Giri were also present. Dagdusheth Ganapati Trust President Manik Chavan, Treasurer Mahesh Suryavanshi, and General Secretary Hemant Rasane were also present during the camp with several other functionaries of the trust.

The trust has appealed that such free health camp will be organized once every month and the needy patients should benefit.

These Free Surgeries will be performed

Cataract, Kidney Stones, Prostate Gland, Angioplasty, Heart Bypass, Children's Heart Perforation, Valve Replacements, Pacemaker, Device Closure, Spine Surgery, Brain Surgery, Cancer Surgery

Dr DY Patil Hospital Pimpri, AIIMS Hospital, Aundh, Krasna Diagnostic Centre, Surya Sahyadri Hospital, Lions Club of Pune, Desai Hospital, My Mauli Care Centre, Dr Amit Sarode-Physiotherapy Clinic, ONP Hospital, Shivajinagar, Health Horizon Diagnostics, Dr. Chitra Sambare - Balaji Eye Clinic participated in the camp and checked patients. Today 25 people also underwent cataract surgery.