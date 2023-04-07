Pune: 788 active COVID-19 cases in district; 4,487 in state | AFP

With a marginal rise in COVID-19 cases from the day before, the Pune district's active tally rose to 788 on Friday from 738 on Thursday. While the state has 4,487 active COVID-19 cases.

926 new Covid cases and three Covid deaths were reported in Maharashtra, the state's Covid Media Bulletin said.

Across Maharashtra, 423 Covid patients are discharged today. The number of people who recovered from covid in Maharashtra till now are 79, 95,655. recovery rate in the State is 98.12%.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%. The test positivity rate in the State is 09.40%. Out of 8,66,87,653 laboratory samples 81,48, 599 samples have been tested positive for Covid until today in Maharashtra.

In the background of the international scenario of Covid-19, screening for international passengers arriving at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports have been started from 24th Dec 2022. All passengers are being thermally scanned & 2 % random samples are taken for Covid testing. All positive samples are referred for WGS.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Friday said the state government should look into the COVID-19 situation immediately, as cases have been on the rise and apprise citizens.

Expressing concern, Pawar said that while the number of infections was increasing by the day, no one seemed to be taking the situation seriously.