Pune: 756 active COVID-19 cases in district; 4,667 in state

Pune district's active tally saw a marginal rise and reached 756 on Monday. the number was 747 on Sunday and 727 on Saturday.

Of the 4,667 active cases in the state, the highest number of such cases (1,454) are from Mumbai districts (Mumbai and Mumbai suburban), followed by 850 active cases in Thane district and 756 in the Pune district.

Mock drills were held today

Meanwhile, the mock drills to assess the COVID-preparedness of government-run hospitals in Pune along with private hospitals were carried out on Monday. Incidentally, at COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on April 7, it was observed that Maharashtra was among the three states with 10 or more districts having a positivity rate (cases per 100 tests) of more than 10 per cent.

328 cases in the state today

With the new additions of 328 cases on Monday, the state is now left with 4,667 active cases.

At 228, Mumbai circle reported the highest number of cases on Monday, followed by 50 cases in Pune circle, 18 in Nagpur circle, 10 in Akola circle, 8 in Latur circle, and five cases each in Nashik circle and Kolhapur circle, the department said.

With a single fatality in Mumbai city, the cumulative COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 1,48,460.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 788 COVID-19 cases and a single fatality.