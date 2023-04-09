Pune: 747 active COVID-19 cases in district; 4587 in state |

Pune district's active tally rose to 747 on Sunday from 727 on Saturday. While the state has 4,587 active COVID-19 cases.

The single-day count of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra went up by 246 in the last 24 hours to reach 788 on Sunday with one fatality, as per state health department data.

The new additions raised the cumulative tally of the cases in the state to 81,49,929 and the death toll to 1,48,459.

Maharashtra reported 926 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities on Friday and 542 on Saturday.

Gradual increase in Covid cases

Three years after the first cases were reported followed by a major national lockdown, the Covid-19 virus has once again reared its ugly head in its favourite haunt, Maharashtra, among other states, though there is no talk of a shutdown akin to 2020 yet.

From early March, the state experienced a gradual increase in Covid cases, ostensibly owing to seasonal fluctuations, according to top health authorities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maharashtra has recorded a cumulative total of 81,48,599 Covid cases and 148,457 fatalities, both highest in the country.

Maximum deaths in Pune and Mumbai

Mumbai and Pune districts have been the worst-hit in the state in terms of cumulative infections and deaths.

So far, Mumbai has recorded 11,57,537 cases and 19,749 deaths, compared to Pune's 15,08,156 infections and 20,610 fatalities.