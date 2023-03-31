Pune: 726 active COVID-19 cases in district; 3,090 in state | Unsplash

With a drop in COVID-19 cases from the day before, Pune district's active tally went down from 773 to 726 on Friday. While Pune circle has 86 active COID-19 cases.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 425 new coronavirus cases, a drop of 269 cases from the day before, and zero deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state's COVID-19 infection tally rose to 81,44,111, while death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,441.

The number of active cases stand at 3,090.

694 infections on Thursday

On Thursday, Maharashtra had recorded 694 infections and zero deaths.

State capital Mumbai recorded 177 cases on Friday, followed by Pune city which recorded 50 new cases.

As many as 351 persons recovered in 24 hour since previous evening. The recovery rate in the state is 98.14 per cent.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent.

As many as 8,178 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 8,66,26,743.