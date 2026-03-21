Pune: 72 Kg Ganja Worth ₹19.93 Lakh Seized; 4 Arrested | Sourced

Acting on specific intelligence, the Crime Branch Unit 7 of Pune City Police busted a major ganja trafficking operation and arrested four persons involved in transporting narcotics for sale in the city. During the raid, a total of 72 kg of ganja worth Rs 19.93 lakh, along with a car used for transportation, was seized.

The arrested accused have been identified as Miva Kalidas Waghmode (36), Vishnu Bhagwat Waghmode (28), Hari Shripati Dhavale (32), and Manoj Anil Suravase (29), all natives of Karmala taluka in Solapur district.

According to police officials, the action was carried out on March 13, 2026, when Assistant Police Inspector Madan Kamble and his team were on patrol duty. Police Constable Rishikesh Takawane received a tip off about a white Maruti Swift Dzire with a yellow number plate being used to transport ganja for distribution in Pune.

Following the tip-off, the crime branch unit led a trap near the Bolhai Mata Temple along the Kesnand–Wadebolhai Road. The suspect vehicle was intercepted and thoroughly searched.

Santosh Sonawane, Senior Police Inspector of Crime Branch unit 7, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "During the search, police recovered 58.58 kg of Cannabis concealed in 29 plastic packets packed inside four sacks in the car’s boot. The seized contraband along with the vehicle was valued at Rs 17 lakh."

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had brought the ganja to Pune for sale. Based on further investigation, police searched the residence of the main accused in Dhaykhindi village, where an additional 14 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.93 lakh was recovered. Overall, 72 kg of commercial quantity ganja and a car, collectively valued at Rs 19.93 lakh, have been seized in the operation," he added.

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Regarding the matter, a case has been registered at Lonikand Police Station under sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(C), and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is underway.