Pune: 7-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted By Schoolmate

A shocking incident occurred at Zilla Parishad School in Maval, Pune district, where a 7-year-old girl was subjected to sexual assault by a 12-year-old boy. The incident took place on June 26 in the afternoon hours, within the school's toilet. The case was officially registered with the Lonavala rural police on June 28, and an investigation is currently underway.



According to the police, a complaint was filed by a 29-year-old woman, leading to the 12-year-old boy being brought before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Additionally, the girl was immediately taken to the hospital for a medical examination. Both the victim and the perpetrator attend the same school, and it was the victim who confided in her mother, prompting her mother to report the incident to the police.



According to the available information, the 12-year-old boy forcefully held the hand of the 7-year-old girl and forcibly took her into the boys' toilet, where he sexually assaulted her. The victim was scared and cried out during the incident. Once she returned home, she shared the details of the incident with her parents.

Senior Police Inspector Kishor Dhumal stated, "Both children are students at Zilla Parishad Primary School. We received a complaint regarding this incident and have registered a case under sections 363, 376, and POSCO 4, 8, 12."

