Pune: 40-year-old man drowns in Pawna dam

Representative Image

A 40-year-old man lost his life after drowning in the Pawna dam reservoir near Chavsar village in the Pawanmaval area. The incident occurred on Friday evening (June 2), and the man has been identified as Laxman Baban Sathe, a resident of Sathesai in Taluka Mulshi, Pune.

Efforts to retrieve the body was carried out by the members of Apada Mitra Maval and Wildlife Protector Maval. Today, on Saturday, June 3, the team successfully managed to fish out the dead body. Following the tragic incident, the body of Laxman Baban Sathe was shifted to Khandala hospital for further examination. The authorities hope that the examination will shed light on the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the importance of water safety and the need for precautionary measures, especially during recreational activities near dams and reservoirs. Local authorities and organizations continue to emphasize the significance of adhering to safety guidelines to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

The community members and locals mourned the loss of Laxman Baban Sathe and offered heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.