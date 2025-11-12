Pune: 362 Extra PMPML Buses To Ease Kartiki Ekadashi Rush At Alandi | File Photo

To facilitate a hassle-free commute for Warkaris visiting Alandi on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi and the Sanjeev Samadhi ceremony of Shri Sant Shrestha Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has added 362 additional bus services from November 13 to 18. These buses will be launched from both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Thousands of devotees from all over the state arrive at Alandi on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi. So to avoid inconvenience to devotees, night bus services will also be provided as needed between 15th and 17th November. An additional ticket fare of Rs 10 will be charged for passengers travelling after 10 pm.

Meanwhile, some changes have been made for the convenience of transportation. Regular bus services on routes 264 (Bhosari-Pabal) and 257 (Alandi-Markal) on the Alandi route will be completely closed. Also, the current Alandi bus stand has been temporarily shifted to Kate Vasti, and buses will be operated from there.

Special bus service will be operated from –

From Pune: Swargate, Hadapsar, Pune Station, Municipal Corporation Bhavan

From Pimpri-Chinchwad: Nigdi, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Dehugaon, Bhosari, Rahatani

While giving information about this,

“To avoid inconvenience to devotees on the occasion of Kartiki Ekadashi, the additional buses have been operated by PMPML,” said Satish Gavane, General Manager, PMPML.

Bus Stops

From Alandi, ST and PMPL buses will leave from Yogiraj Chowk, while buses going to Pune will stop at Charholi Phata, buses going to Chakan will stop at Indrayani Hospital, and buses going to Ahilyanagar will stop at Vishrantwadi Phata Chowk.

Ban on heavy vehicles

For safety and traffic convenience during Kartiki Ekadashi, a ban has been imposed on heavy vehicles going towards Alandi and Dehugaon from Moshi Chowk, Bharatmata Chowk, Chimbli Phata, Chakan, Alandi Phata, Majgaon Phata, Bhose Phata, Pune-Dighi Magazine Chowk, Dehugaon Kaman, Canbe Chowk, Talegaon-Chakan Road, and others. The police have appealed that these vehicles should use alternative routes such as Jaiganesh Samraj, Alankapuram Chowk, Chovisawadi, Vishnitawadi, Bhosari, Moshi-Chakan, Koyali Kaman, Dhanori Phata, and Bhakti-Shakti Chowk.