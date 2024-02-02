Pune: 3-Year-Old Killed In Tempo-Two-Wheeler Crash In Lullanagar | Representational Image: Pixabay

A speeding tempo collided with a two-wheeler in the Lullanagar area, resulting in the death of a three-year-old girl. The Wanwadi Police have registered a case against the tempo driver.

The deceased girl has been identified as Shahbano Siraj Khan. Her mother, Sakina Siraj Khan, who was riding the two-wheeler, sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The case has been filed against the tempo driver, Narasimha Kaware, from Ambegaon. Siraj Feroze Khan (39), residing in Satyam Kashish Society, Kondhwa, filed a complaint at Wanwadi Police Station.

According to police information, Sakina and her daughter Shahbano were travelling from the Lullanagar area. Near Parsi Colony, a speeding tempo collided with their two-wheeler. Shahbano, the young passenger on the two-wheeler, sustained serious injuries and passed away before receiving medical treatment. Police Sub-Inspector Gaikwad is investigating the case.