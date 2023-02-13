Pune: 3 women harassed under name of protest against strays in Wadgaon; video surfaces |

Pune: In a shocking incident reported from Pune, three women were harassed by a large group of people at Brahma Suncity, Wadgaon, Sheri. The act of harassment was done in the name of protest against strays. A video of the internet has surfaced on social media.

Video shows women harassed by residential society people

In the video surfaced on social media, one can see three women being surrounded by a large group of people in a residential area. The people are seen with sticks and rods in hands, yelling and sloganeering loudly while the women are talking to speak something.

Despite multiple attempts of talking, the crowd still continues to shout which resulted in the women exiting the place quietly. However the crowd still continued to shout as the women left peacefully.

The video was posted on Instagram and captioned as, "A video has been misinterpreted by the society people and they are assuming that strays have harmed a child. This is not the reality, the child started crying because there was some loud noise and eventually dogs just ran at the spot. People assumed this in a wrong sense and now have caught all dogs and on a motto to relocate. Police is not taking any actions as their is a political influence and everything is against the dogs."

Reportedly, the whole issue of protest was due to a misunderstanding about the stray dogs in the locality. However when the women tried to resolve it, the society members fought back against it to shift all the dogs away from the locality.

Exact information on the time of the incident is not known yet. More details in the matter are awaited.

