 Pune: 3 School Girls Hurt In Erandwane As Woman Driver Loses Control Of Car
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 3 School Girls Hurt In Erandwane As Woman Driver Loses Control Of Car

Pune: 3 School Girls Hurt In Erandwane As Woman Driver Loses Control Of Car

Eyewitnesses reported that one of the girls was pinned beneath the car's wheel, resulting in serious injuries

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 3 School Girls Hurt In Erandwane As Woman Driver Loses Control Of Car | Representational Image

Three students from Karnataka High School in Pune's Erandwane area sustained injuries on Saturday evening when a woman lost control of her car. Unfortunately, one of the girls is in critical condition. Authorities from Alankar Police Station are currently investigating the incident.

According to the information received, a speeding car was travelling from Nimbalkarbagh to Ganeshnagar in Erandwane when the school girls were walking on the footpath. The woman driver lost control of her car, veering onto the footpath and colliding with the girls. Eyewitnesses reported that one of the girls was pinned beneath the car's wheel, resulting in serious injuries.

Promptly after the accident, concerned citizens rushed the three injured girls to a private hospital in Erandwane and reported the incident to Alankar Police Station.

Following the accident, the woman motorist was taken into custody.

Read Also
PM Modi's Objectionable Graffiti At Pune University: Case Registered Against Unidentified Person;...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 3 School Girls Hurt In Erandwane As Woman Driver Loses Control Of Car

Pune: 3 School Girls Hurt In Erandwane As Woman Driver Loses Control Of Car

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University PhD Students Withdraw Hunger...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University PhD Students Withdraw Hunger...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Murders Wife With Axe Over Petty Quarrel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Murders Wife With Axe Over Petty Quarrel

PHOTOS: Pune Markets Abuzz With Diwali Shoppers For Diyas, Killas

PHOTOS: Pune Markets Abuzz With Diwali Shoppers For Diyas, Killas

PHOTOS: Pune Dons A Festive Glow As Lanterns Adorn The City Ahead Of Diwali

PHOTOS: Pune Dons A Festive Glow As Lanterns Adorn The City Ahead Of Diwali