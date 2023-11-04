Pune: 3 School Girls Hurt In Erandwane As Woman Driver Loses Control Of Car | Representational Image

Three students from Karnataka High School in Pune's Erandwane area sustained injuries on Saturday evening when a woman lost control of her car. Unfortunately, one of the girls is in critical condition. Authorities from Alankar Police Station are currently investigating the incident.

According to the information received, a speeding car was travelling from Nimbalkarbagh to Ganeshnagar in Erandwane when the school girls were walking on the footpath. The woman driver lost control of her car, veering onto the footpath and colliding with the girls. Eyewitnesses reported that one of the girls was pinned beneath the car's wheel, resulting in serious injuries.

Promptly after the accident, concerned citizens rushed the three injured girls to a private hospital in Erandwane and reported the incident to Alankar Police Station.

Following the accident, the woman motorist was taken into custody.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)