Pune: 26% of pre-monsoon work completed, says civic body chief

Pune Municipal Corporation |

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has announced that 26% of the pre-monsoon work, including maintenance of roads and cleaning of various drains, has been completed in Pune city. The remaining work is expected to be completed by June 10. PMC had issued five tenders for the pre-monsoon work, and the ongoing work was reviewed by Kumar on Thursday.



Kumar stated that 26% of the cleaning work for rainwater drains and nullas in the city had been completed. After cleaning, the garbage should be removed without delay. Furthermore, 80% of the road repair work has been completed. The authorities have ordered the repair of roads that were dug up before May 31 by cable and other service providers according to standard methods, and officials and contractors violating these orders will be penalized. Essential work such as MNGL gas pipelines, water supply, and MSEB work have been permitted until June 10.



Kumar also mentioned that a drainage line worth 385 crore is being constructed in affected villages, and the work will be completed over the next few years. The survey shows that in some places, pipes will have to be laid from agricultural land while working on the drainage line, which the landowners are opposing. Permission will be obtained from the landowners by seniority in such cases. However, if there is still opposition, legal means will be used to carry out the work of the drainage line.