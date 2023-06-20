Pune: 25 Establishments Penalized For Building Violations In PMC Raid |

In a recent raid conducted by the Property Tax department of the Pune Municipal Corporation, action was taken against 25 establishments found in violation of building regulations. The inspection, which took place in Narhe, Ambegaon Budruk and Khurd, and Dhayri, uncovered multiple instances of illegal construction, including unauthorized terraces and godowns.

As a result of the violations, penalties were imposed on the offending establishments. Additionally, it was discovered that certain establishments had failed to pay their property taxes. In response, authorities collected cheques from non-compliant establishments or sealed the premises to ensure compliance with tax regulations.