Pune: 22 students and teachers take ill after consuming mid-day meal

Pune: At least 21 students of a secondary school in Katraj area here and a teacher fell sick on Wednesday after consuming mid-day meal, police said. The students of Rambhau Mhalgi secondary school complained of nausea after eating 'masala rice' around 11 am, following which they were rushed to nearby hospital, a Bharti Vidyapeeth police station officer said.

"The students are undergoing medical check-up at the hospital," he said, adding that a teacher from the school also complained of nausea. The officer said the mid-day meal was provided by a self-help group to the school, which falls under private/aided category. Further investigation is underway.