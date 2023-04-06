Pune: 2 leaders of Uddhav Thackeray's Sena join BJP | Twitter

In a big setback to the Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena, two more leaders of the party joined BJP on Wednesday.

Ramsheth Gavde who is the former district president of Shiv Sena and director of Krishna Khore Development Corporation along with former Zilla Parishad Vice President Jayashree Palande and NCP's Purandar taluka leader Bhanukaka Jagtap joined the party in presence of several senior leaders. It is a big setback to the Maha Vikas Aghadi as around 100 party workers from Khed-Junnar, Purandar and Shirur have also joined BJP.

This comes days after former Kothurd corporator Shyam Deshpande joined BJP.

Union Minister Narayan Rane, Former Minister Harsh Vardhan Patil, state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, State General Secretary Vikrant Patil along with other leaders were present at the joining ceremony.

Uddhav Thackery to hold a rally in Pune on May 14

These joinings come ahead of the scheduled rally of Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and other MVA leaders in Pune on May 14 for the upcoming civic polls.

