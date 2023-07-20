Pune: 2 Kothrud Police Station Constables Behind Arrest of Wanted Terrorists Honoured |

Pune city police personel, Pradeep Chavan and Amol Nazan, who displayed extraordinary bravery by apprehending two terrorists, Imran Khan and Younus Saki, wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), were honored on Wednesday by city unit of BJP. The Kothrud police station constables played crucial roles in arresting the suspects, wanted for their suspected involvement in a terror-related case in Rajasthan.

Their commendable performance even earned praise from senior police officials, including Commissioner Ritesh Kumar and Joint Commissioner Sandeep Karnik. The suspects, identified as Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan (23) and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki (24), were sent to police custody till July 25. Both carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each.

The Pune City Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) congratulated the officers and Pune Police for this significant achievement. The party's letter expressing admiration for their courage was handed over to Pune Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar and Joint Commissioner Sandeep Karnik. In recognition of their exceptional service, Chavan and Nazan were felicitated with shawls and bouquets.

"This occasion once again showed that Pune Police are active and ready to perform their duties. Both these terrorists were associated with Al-Sufa, an international organization linked to ISIS. Officials of the National Investigation Agency were searching for them for the past several days. The performance of both the policemen, Pradeep Chavan and Amol Nazan, is definitely commendable," stated the party in its letter.

BJP City President Dheeraj Ghate, along with former Pune City President Jagdish Mulik, and numerous officials and activists, were present during the felicitation ceremony.

"The performance of these two cops is an inspiration to all others in the police force," read the party's letter. On this occasion, Ghate expressed hope that Pune Police will continue dealing with criminals and terrorists with equal determination.