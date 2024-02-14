 Pune: 2 Cops Suspended After Man Held For Giving Death Threats To Swati Mohol Escapes From Sassoon Hospital
Pune: 2 Cops Suspended After Man Held For Giving Death Threats To Swati Mohol Escapes From Sassoon Hospital

Marshal Louis Lilakar, who allegedly sent death threats to Swati Mohol, escaped from Sassoon Hospital on Sunday

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Sassoon General Hospital | Anand Chaini

Three days after a man, who was arrested for allegedly giving death threats to Swati Mohol, wife of slain gangster Sharad Mohol, escaped from Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, two cyber police constables have been suspended.

The constables, identified as Nikhil Arvind Pasalkar and Popat Kalusingh Khade, were suspended on Wednesday on the grounds of dereliction of duty, officials informed.

The cyber police arrested Marshal Louis Lilakar (24, a resident of Akurdi) on Friday. However, he escaped from Sassoon Hospital, where the police had taken him for a check-up on Sunday.

Lilakar allegedly sent death threats to Swati Mohol under the name of Munna Polekar on social media. Following a probe, the police traced the messages to the accused and apprehended him.

"Lilakar complained of chest pains on Sunday morning, and a team from the cyber police took him to Sassoon Hospital for a medical examination around 8am. He was taken to the outpatient department, from where he managed to escape," an official said.

Teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, and a case has been registered against him at Bundgarden Police Station, the official added.

