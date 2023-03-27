 Pune: 16th Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki Mahotsav concluded
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 16th Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki Mahotsav concluded

Pune: 16th Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki Mahotsav concluded

The 16th edition of the festival was organized by the Pune-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Aapla Parisar and Tarangini Cultural Foundation from March 24 to 26.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 16th Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki Mahotsav concluded | AIR

The three-day-long Pandit Jitendra Abhishek Mahotsav concluded on Sunday in Pune. The 16th edition of the festival was organized by the Pune-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Aapla Parisar and Tarangini Cultural Foundation from March 24 to 26.

Famous dancer Sharvari Jamenis performed a classical dance in the concluding session of the festival which was followed by 'Shyamrang', performances by famous singers Shaunak Abhishekhi and Devaki Pandit.

In the festival, Pandit Jitendra Abhishekhi's disciple Hemant Pendse, sitar player Subrata Dey, veteran singer Dr Prabha Atre, Omkar Dadarkar, Rudra Veena player Ustad Bahauddin Dagar and Pandit Vinayak Torvi performed. 

Read Also
PHOTOS: 750 classical dancers participate in Nritya Vandana organised in Pune's Kothrud
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 16th Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki Mahotsav concluded

Pune: 16th Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki Mahotsav concluded

PHOTOS: 750 classical dancers participate in Nritya Vandana organised in Pune's Kothrud

PHOTOS: 750 classical dancers participate in Nritya Vandana organised in Pune's Kothrud

Pune: Climate Kranti to empower youth to become Green Entrepreneurs; check details of fellowship...

Pune: Climate Kranti to empower youth to become Green Entrepreneurs; check details of fellowship...

Attention Punekars! Join walk on proposed Bal Bharti Paud Phata Link road on March 28 to learn more

Attention Punekars! Join walk on proposed Bal Bharti Paud Phata Link road on March 28 to learn more

Pune: 3-day liquor ban in Lonawala area starting from today

Pune: 3-day liquor ban in Lonawala area starting from today