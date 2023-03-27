Pune: 16th Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki Mahotsav concluded | AIR

The three-day-long Pandit Jitendra Abhishek Mahotsav concluded on Sunday in Pune. The 16th edition of the festival was organized by the Pune-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Aapla Parisar and Tarangini Cultural Foundation from March 24 to 26.

Famous dancer Sharvari Jamenis performed a classical dance in the concluding session of the festival which was followed by 'Shyamrang', performances by famous singers Shaunak Abhishekhi and Devaki Pandit.

In the festival, Pandit Jitendra Abhishekhi's disciple Hemant Pendse, sitar player Subrata Dey, veteran singer Dr Prabha Atre, Omkar Dadarkar, Rudra Veena player Ustad Bahauddin Dagar and Pandit Vinayak Torvi performed.