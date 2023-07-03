 Pune: 16-Year-Old Remand Home Inmate Sexually Assaulted In Hospital
The Yerwada Police have registered a case against accused Aniket Gokhale (25) and five other individuals in connection with the incident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
A distressing incident of sexual assault has come to light at a juvenile remand home in Pune. A 16-year-old boy was subjected to repeated sexual assault between May 30 and June 26. The Yerwada Police have registered a case against accused Aniket Gokhale (25) and five other individuals in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the victim boy had been detained by the village police for the crime of attempted murder and was subsequently placed in the Yerwada remand home. However, due to psychiatric concerns, he was later admitted to a psychiatric hospital for treatment. Shockingly, it was during his stay at the hospital that the accused, Aniket Gokhale, who was also undergoing treatment there, allegedly engaged in repeated sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old victim. The accused reportedly threatened the victim, coercing him into silence.

